Azerbaijan will export not only natural gas, but also green energy to Europe - President
- 14 Mar 2023 06:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182838
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-will-export-not-only-natural-gas-but-also-green-energy-to-europe-president Copied
Azerbaijan has a very large renewable energy potential. The wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea alone is equal to 157 gigawatts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.
Emphasizing that several contracts had already been signed, the head of state said: “I am sure that Azerbaijan will export not only natural gas, but also green energy to Europe in the future.”