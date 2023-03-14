Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan will export not only natural gas, but also green energy to Europe - President

Azerbaijan has a very large renewable energy potential. The wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea alone is equal to 157 gigawatts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports. 

Emphasizing that several contracts had already been signed, the head of state said: “I am sure that Azerbaijan will export not only natural gas, but also green energy to Europe in the future.”


