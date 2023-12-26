Azerbaijan will play a major role in achieving the goals of UNFCCC - Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is of great importance that Azerbaijan hosts COP-29 and Brazil hosts COP-30, said Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopez da Cruz, Brazil's ambassador to Azerbaijan, at the presentation ceremony of the book "The Nature of Azerbaijan" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

He said that Azerbaijan will play a major promoting role in achieving the goals of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC): "Azerbaijan, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates will play a triple role in keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees within the framework of the COP."

