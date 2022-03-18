Azerbaijan will regulate export of food products this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has today signed a resolution "On measures to regulate the export of a number of basic food products and goods used in their production, which are part of the minimum consumer basket", News.az reports.

According to the decision, the export of food products and goods used in their production, the list of which is determined by the Annex to this Resolution, will be carried out on the basis of a positive opinion of the Ministry of Economy.





