Azerbaijan win group all-around bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Azerbaijan claimed the bronze medal in group all-around competition on Saturday at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani team, comprised of Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova, accumulated a total of 69.050 points across the events of five hoops, three ribbons, and two balls.

Spain secured the top spot with 70.450 points, followed by Italy with 70.150 points.

