Blasts hit Russia’s Orsk and Perm oil facilities - VIDEO

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Explosions and fires have been reported in Russia’s Orsk and Perm regions after drone strikes hit major oil-related industrial sites, according to local authorities and open-source analysis.

In Orsk, located more than 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, drones reportedly struck a large oil refinery early in the morning. The facility, identified by analysts as Orsknefteorgsintez, is one of Russia’s major refineries, processing millions of tons of crude oil annually. Local officials confirmed the attack and urged residents to remain indoors as emergency services responded, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In Perm, another drone strike hit an industrial site, triggering a fire at what reports suggest may be a facility linked to the Transneft oil pipeline company. Regional authorities confirmed that an unmanned aerial vehicle struck the area, causing a blaze but reporting no casualties after workers were evacuated.

The incidents are part of a broader pattern of repeated strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent weeks, with several oil facilities reportedly targeted in different regions.

💥Russia's Orsk and Perm enjoy an explosive morning as drones made a rather long-distance appearance#Russia #Orsk #Perm #drones pic.twitter.com/GczUqV7J9L — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) April 29, 2026

Earlier attacks on refineries in southern Russia, including in Tuapse, have also led to fires and temporary evacuations, highlighting the increasing vulnerability of energy infrastructure far from the frontline.

Russian officials have described such attacks as “terrorist” acts, while maintaining that there is no widespread threat to the country’s energy system.

News.Az