A standout performance from Azerbaijan’s Brianna Fraser earned her the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.
Azerbaijan women's national basketball team triumph in FIBA 3x3 World Series
The Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team emerged victorious in the FIBA 3x3 World Series, securing a 21-18 win over the U.S. team "Seattle" in the final, held in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.