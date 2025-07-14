Azerbaijan women's national basketball team triumph in FIBA 3x3 World Series

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team emerged victorious in the FIBA 3x3 World Series, securing a 21-18 win over the U.S. team "Seattle" in the final, held in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

A standout performance from Azerbaijan’s Brianna Fraser earned her the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

