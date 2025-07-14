Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan women's national basketball team triumph in FIBA 3x3 World Series

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan women's national basketball team triumph in FIBA 3x3 World Series

The Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team emerged victorious in the FIBA 3x3 World Series, securing a 21-18 win over the U.S. team "Seattle" in the final, held in Bucharest, Romania, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

A standout performance from Azerbaijan’s Brianna Fraser earned her the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      