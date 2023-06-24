Azerbaijan women's shooting team performs in qualifying at III European Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan women's shooting team has performed in qualifying at III European Games, News.az reports.

In the skete (trap shooting) Regina Meftahaddinova hit 70 out of 75 targets, and Nurlana Jafarova - 67 out of 75 targets.

On June 25, on the second day of qualifying, the competition will continue in two more rounds. Athletes who take the first eight places will qualify for the final.

The national team consisting of Narmina Samadova, Nigar Nasirova and Nazrin Abbasli performed at shooting from a pneumatic pistol at a distance of 10 m. With 826 points, the team was eliminated from the competition.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.

News.Az