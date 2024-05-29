Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers examine potential military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to Türkiye, has discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields with the fraternal country’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed a thorough exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.To note, a delegation headed by Hasanov has left for a working visit to Türkiye.Within the framework of the working visit to the brotherly country, made at the invitation of Guler, several meetings of the senior staff of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and participation in the Distinguished Visitors Day within the multinational exercise ‘EFES-2024’ are planned.

News.Az