Azerbaijani airports served about 350,000 passengers in March

In March 2022, about 350,000 people used the services of Azerbaijan's international airports. This is almost twice as much as in the same period a year earlier.

In general, since the beginning of the year, passenger traffic at all airports amounted to 886,000 people. Most of them are passengers arriving and departing through the Heydar Aliyev International Airport – their share is 79%.

Since the beginning of the year, the base air carriers of the Baku air harbor - AZAL and Buta Airways - transported 279,000 and 86,000 people, which is 40% and 12% of the share of passenger traffic, respectively.

In March 2022, 25 foreign airlines operated regular flights to the Baku airport.

The top-10 most popular destinations from Baku in March included Istanbul, Dubai, Moscow, Tbilisi, Ankara, Izmir, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt, Kuwait and Doha.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and cargo traffic, take-off and landing operations, the area of the terminal complex and the capacity of the cargo complex.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport received the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating, by international air transport rating agency Skytrax.

This is a top recognition of the effectiveness of COVID-19 measures introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to protect their customers and staff against the spread of coronavirus.

News.Az