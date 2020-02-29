Azerbaijani ambassador meets with Moldovan parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov held a meeting with Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Zinaida Greceanîi.

During the meeting, the sides hailed friendly ties and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova, stressing that the two countries enjoy mutual support within international organizations.

They emphasized the importance of further expanding bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of the Moldovan parliament speaker to Baku will give a new impetus to the partnership.

On the occasion of March 1, Greceanîi presented the Azerbaijani diplomat with martisor, the symbol of spring.

Diplomat relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova were established on May 18, 1992.

News.Az

