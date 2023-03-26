Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Israeli president
- 26 Mar 2023 09:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183063
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-ambassador-presents-his-credentials-to-israeli-president Copied
Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov presented his credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.
“I am honored and proud to present my credentials to the President of the State of Israel as the first Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Mammadov tweeted.