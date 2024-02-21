Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Surinamese president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rashad Novruz, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Suriname, has presented his credentials to President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi expressed Suriname`s interest in developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. He emphasized the potential for elevating cooperation in various domains including politics, humanitarian affairs, economy, food security and oil and gas sectors. The President also expressed his desire to expand multilateral diplomatic contacts and mutual support agreements between the two nations.

He extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his recent victory in the snap presidential election and securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan. President Chandrikapersad Santokhi asked the diplomat to communicate his greetings and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev.

Ambassador Rashad Novruz, in turn, conveyed President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings to the Surinamese President.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Suriname, which are based on mutually beneficial cooperation. They particularly highlighted cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, stressing the significance of further development of these bonds.

As part of the visit to Paramaribo, the capital city of Suriname, Rashad Novruz also held meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Suriname and other state officials to exchange views on prospects for possible cooperation and issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

News.Az