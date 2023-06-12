Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy presents Letter of Credence to Executive Director of World Food Programme
- 12 Jun 2023 17:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185660
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-ambassador-to-italy-presents-letter-of-credence-to-executive-director-of-world-food-programme Copied
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov has presented the Letter of Credence to Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy H. McCain, News.az reports.
"Today, I had the pleasure to meet Ms. Cindy H. McCain, the World Food Programme Executive Director, and to present my Letter of Credence as a Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to Rome based UN Agencies," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page.