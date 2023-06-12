Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy presents Letter of Credence to Executive Director of World Food Programme

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov has presented the Letter of Credence to Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy H. McCain, News.az reports.

"Today, I had the pleasure to meet Ms. Cindy H. McCain, the World Food Programme Executive Director, and to present my Letter of Credence as a Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to Rome based UN Agencies," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter page.

News.Az