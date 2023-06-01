Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet in the United States

The next round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will begin on June 12 in the United States, said Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia at the meeting with the Armenian community in Moldova, News.az reports.

The Prime Minister stated that a tripartite working group meeting on barring transport communications will be held in Moscow tomorrow.


