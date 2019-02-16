Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz FMs mull preperatory works for upcoming Summit meeting of the Turkic Council
On February 16, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chingiz Aidarbekov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The Ministers touching upon the issues of cooperation within the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (the Turkic Council) noted the significance of further developing the relations among the participating states in economic, trade, and tourism spheres and exchanged views over the preparatory works for the upcoming Summit meeting of the Turkic Council.
During the meeting, there was an exchange on regional issues, as well as the other issues of mutual interest.
News.Az