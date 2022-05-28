Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents attend opening of Baku “ASAN xidmet” center No7 and “Bilim Baku” center
- 28 May 2022 18:20
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173835
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-and-turkish-presidents-attend-opening-of-baku-asan-xidmet-center-no7-and-bilim-baku-center Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan have attended the inauguration of Baku “ASAN xidmet” center No7 and “Bilim Baku” center.