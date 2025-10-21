Azerbaijani, Armenian speakers hail Washington agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan have praised the agreements reached during the August 8 Washington summit between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During their meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, Gafarova and Simonyan emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and expressed their readiness to support interparliamentary confidence-building measures, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani parliament.

News.Az