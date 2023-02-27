Azerbaijani army’s armored vehicle crews conduct drills to improve their combat skills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, exercises and classes are being continued in the Azerbaijan Army to improve the individual skills of military personnel, as well as to further increase the combat capability of the units, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the plan, practical exercises on driving and shooting training were carried out with infantry fighting vehicle crews.

In the conducted exercises, the main attention was focused on working out the capabilities of driver mechanics on driving combat equipment, as well as the capability of gunner-operators to shoot from armored vehicles in motion and motionless states.

The armored vehicle crews have successfully accomplished all the assigned tasks.

