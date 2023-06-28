Azerbaijani Army conducts counter-offensive operation, eliminating 5 members of illegal Armenian armed groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

In response to Armenia’s military provocations, the Azerbaijani Army has conducted Operation Revenge, as a result of which 5 members of illegal Armenian armed formations were eliminated, News.Az reports citing Trend.

According to some reports, illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, are preparing for new provocations. If this happens, the Azerbaijani Army will give an adequate response and destroy the military infrastructure of illegal Armenian armed formations.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that on June 27, at 20:05, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Galaychilar settlement of the Aghdam region.

The serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Bakirov Ali Shukur, was wounded as a result of the fire. The wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, and nothing threatens his life. T

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry added.

News.Az