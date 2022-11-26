Azerbaijani army did not open fire at Armenian positions: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by the opposing side that on the night of November 25-26, the Azerbaijan Army Units using various caliber weapons allegedly opened fire in the direction of the positions of the Armenian armed forces units is completely false and does not reflect reality, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“We categorically deny the information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry,” stated the ministry.

News.Az