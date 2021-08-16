Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani army does not open fire on civilians – Defense Ministry

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani army does not open fire on civilians – Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied the information that the Azerbaijan Army allegedly subjected to fire the villages and population on the territory of Armenia.

“Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army comply with the principles of international humanitarian law and do not fire at non-military facilities and civilians,” the ministry stressed.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      