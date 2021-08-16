Azerbaijani army does not open fire on civilians – Defense Ministry
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry denied the information that the Azerbaijan Army allegedly subjected to fire the villages and population on the territory of Armenia.
“Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army comply with the principles of international humanitarian law and do not fire at non-military facilities and civilians,” the ministry stressed.