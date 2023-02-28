Azerbaijani army holds practical shooting exercies (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan of the Azerbaijani Army for 2023, practical shooting exercises from grenade launchers and sniper rifles were carried out, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Before the shooting, safety rules were delivered to the military personnel, and the servicemen practiced the regulations on taking the firing position and bringing the weapon into the state of combat readiness.

Then, the military personnel of various categories successfully accomplished the task of detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets.

The main purpose of conducting exercises is to improve the combat readiness of the units by improving the practical capabilities and firing skills of the servicemen.

News.Az