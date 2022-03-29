Azerbaijani army’s artillery units fulfill firing tasks (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Artillery units of the Azerbaijani Land Forces have fulfilled firing tasks in accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises held to improve the field and practical skills of military personnel, the Artillery units carried out redeployment and took firing positions in designated areas.

Bringing artillery installations into the firing and the marching positions, fire control in cooperation with various types of troops, and other issues were worked out during the exercises. The prompt decision-making skills of the command staff, as well as military personnel's knowledge and abilities, have been improved.

The units successfully fulfilled assigned tasks by destroying targets of an imaginary enemy with accurate fire.

News.Az