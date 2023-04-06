Azerbaijani army’s mechanized units hold practical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023 of the Azerbaijan Land Forces, the military personnel of mechanized units carried out practical training exercises on driving and fire training, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The assigned tasks on driving combat vehicles in areas with difficult terrain, destruction imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states by standard armament were successfully accomplished by the crews.

In training exercises, the main attention was focused on increasing the knowledge and skills of military personnel, as well as improving their combat skills.

News.Az