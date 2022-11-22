Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 21, starting from 22:10 to 23:25, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region and Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

Moreover, starting from 16:50 on November 21 to 01:05 on November 22, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az