Azerbaijani Army’s radiological, chemical and biological defense units hold exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, exercises were held with military personnel of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Units in field conditions, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the exercises, the troops took the starting position to conduct the anti-terrorist operation, and the activities were carried out on the management of units during the planning and execution of radiological, chemical and biological defense tasks.

Along with this, the units practically accomplished the tasks on conducting chemical reconnaissance at various facilities and territories contaminated with compounds that imitate toxic substances, special cleaning of weapons, equipment and other devices, and practiced actions for aerosol masking in accordance with the combat situation.

During the implementation of measures for radiological, chemical and biological defense, the tasks set during the exercises were successfully accomplished in order to work out the well-coordinated joint activities of units, improve field skills, as well as educate servicemen in high physical and psychological endurance.

News.Az