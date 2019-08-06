Azerbaijani artillerymen participating in int'l contest carrry out adjustment fire from weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest that is held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Kazakhstan, conduct training to prepare for

Azerbaijani artillerymen conducted a technical inspection of weapons to be used in the contest and got acquainted with the safety rules, the terms of the next stage and the technical capabilities of the firing points.

The Azerbaijani team completed the preparatory process and carried out the adjustment fire from small arms, grenade launchers, and mortars.

News.Az

