Azerbaijani athlete becomes European champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani track and field athlete Nazim Babayev has become a European champion, Trend reports March 4.

Nazim Babayev won the gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, showing a result of 17.29 meters in the triple jump competition.

With this result, Babayev also improved his personal record.

Portugal’s Nelson Evora became the second (17.11), Germany’s Max Hess - the third (17.10).

Earlier, a 21-year-old Babayev became the champion in men's triple jump event at the 2015 European Athletics Junior Championships and the champion in men's triple jump event at the 2017 European Athletics U23 Championships.

News.Az

News.Az