Azerbaijani athletes parade at opening of Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

Weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli and volleyball player Nilufar Aghazada carried the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan is represented by 179 athletes competing in 20 sports. The Games will run until 21 November, with athletes from 57 Islamic countries competing for medals in 23 disciplines.

The closing ceremony will take place on 21 November.

