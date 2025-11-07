Azerbaijan announces flag bearers for 6th Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has announced that weightlifter Dadash Dadashbeyli and volleyball player Nilufer Aghazade will serve as the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, set to be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Competing in the 109kg category, Dadashbeyli is one of Azerbaijan’s most accomplished athletes, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

His achievements include three gold medals at the European Championships in Bulgaria, three silver medals at the World Cup in Thailand, and one silver at the World Championships in Bahrain.

Nilufer Aghazade, who was crowned Azerbaijani volleyball champion in 2025, will join Dadashbeyli in leading the national delegation.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games will run until November 21, bringing together 3,500 athletes from 57 Islamic countries to compete across multiple disciplines.

News.Az