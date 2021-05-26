Azerbaijani, Austrian FMs meet in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg during his visit to Vienna, the minister wrote on Twitter.

“Held a good meeting with Austrian FM Schallenberg. Discussed a wide range of questions related to expanding bilateral economic cooperation, addressing the COVID pandemic. Informed on the post-conflict situation/ongoing rehabilitation/reconstruction projects in the liberated territories,” Bayramov noted.

News.Az