Azerbaijani, Austrian FMs meet in Vienna
- 26 May 2021 20:25
- 05 Oct 2025 06:51
- 161530
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-austrian-fms-meet-in-vienna Copied
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg during his visit to Vienna, the minister wrote on Twitter.
“Held a good meeting with Austrian FM Schallenberg. Discussed a wide range of questions related to expanding bilateral economic cooperation, addressing the COVID pandemic. Informed on the post-conflict situation/ongoing rehabilitation/reconstruction projects in the liberated territories,” Bayramov noted.