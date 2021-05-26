Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Austrian FMs meet in Vienna

Azerbaijani, Austrian FMs meet in Vienna

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg during his visit to Vienna, the minister wrote on Twitter.

“Held a good meeting with Austrian FM Schallenberg. Discussed a wide range of questions related to expanding bilateral economic cooperation, addressing the COVID pandemic. Informed on the post-conflict situation/ongoing rehabilitation/reconstruction projects in the liberated territories,” Bayramov noted.


