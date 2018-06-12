Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs exchange congratulatory messages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Belarus counterpart Vladimir Makey exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart Vladimir Makey on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Noting that this anniversary is remarkable and symbolic for our countries, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that close cooperation between our countries has been developing successfully thanks to the wisdom and efforts of the leaders of the two countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted in his letter that the good traditions of long-term and productive Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation on the principles of mutual trust, respect and friendship are a solid basis of the relations between our countries in the present-day period.

He said bilateral relations characterized by intensive political dialogue, socio-economic relations, mutual support in the international arena and continuous deepening of humanitarian cooperation have reached a strategic partnership level.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said in his letter to Elmar Mammadyarov that over the past 25 years, Belarus-Azerbaijan relations have been built on the traditions of friendship, mutual understanding and trust, and embraced the political, social, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Vladimir Makey said that high-level and interstate contacts are developing dynamically and a number of bilateral economic projects are being implemented. He also noted that our countries have a similar position in the international arena and face mutual threats and mutually support each other.

In his message, Minister Vladimir Makey expressed his confidence that the Belarus-Azerbaijan relations will be productive in the future as it is today.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993.

