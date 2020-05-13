Azerbaijani, Belarusian FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 13 May 2020, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Belarus, Vladimir Makei.

Touching upon the current global situation, the Ministers exchanged views on measures taken by the states to fight global COVID19 and emphasized the importance of international solidarity in this regard.

The sides discussed the future perspectives of bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the high-level political relations between the two states. The importance of maintaining and further developing trade and economic relations, despite the pandemic were highlighted. The issues of interaction and realization of common projects in spheres of transport, logistics, and energy were also touched upon.

Cooperation and joint actions within the international organizations, including the UN, CIS, as well as the relations with the European Union, including those within the Eastern Partnership Framework, were discussed by the Ministers.

The agenda of future bilateral contacts on different levels was discussed. It was agreed to continue them after the lift of all restrictions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

