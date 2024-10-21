Azerbaijani boxers secure four medals at European Championships

Azerbaijani U23 fighters secured four medals at the 2024 European Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

Murad Allahverdiyev, Tural Sariyev, and Nijat Huseynov each earned silver medals in the 80kg, 48kg, and 51kg weight categories, respectively.Additionally, female boxer Marjona Savriyeva claimed a bronze medal in the women's 50kg weight division.

News.Az