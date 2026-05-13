Messi remains MLS’s top-paid player after new deal

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Lionel Messi remains the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer with an annual base salary of $25 million, more than double that of the league’s next-highest earner, Son Heung-min, according to figures released Tuesday by the MLS Players Association, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The latest salary list reflects the contract extension Messi signed with Inter Miami CF in October, which will keep the Argentine star with the Florida club through the 2028 season.

Under the new agreement, Messi’s base salary has doubled, while his total guaranteed compensation now stands at $28.3 million.

Son, the former Tottenham Hotspur F.C. captain who joined Los Angeles FC last August for a reported MLS-record transfer fee of $26 million, earns a base salary of $10.36 million and total guaranteed compensation of $11.2 million.

The salary figures do not include endorsement income. Messi’s compensation package also excludes his option to acquire a stake in Inter Miami, the franchise co-owned by David Beckham, which he joined in 2023.

Messi, now 38, is expected to lead Argentina national football team in its World Cup title defense beginning next month. He has scored 59 goals in 64 MLS regular-season matches for Miami, led the league with 29 goals last season and was named MLS Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive year.

Messi’s Inter Miami and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul ranks third among MLS earners with $9.7 million in guaranteed compensation.

Hirving Lozano, known as “Chucky,” is fourth on the list with $9.3 million in guaranteed compensation despite not playing for San Diego FC since November.

Miguel Almirón of Atlanta United FC completes the top five with guaranteed compensation of $7.9 million.

The MLS Players Association said total league compensation reached $631 million, while average guaranteed compensation rose 8.9% from last October to $688,816.

News.Az