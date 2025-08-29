Azerbaijani boxers win four medals in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Young Azerbaijani boxers delivered an impressive performance at the 3rd Belt & Road International Youth Boxing Tournament in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, earning a total of four medals.

Boxer Hagverdi Hasanov (63kg) emerged victorious, earning the top podium spot. Saftar Mammadzade (+80kg) clinched silver, while Raul Heydarli (57kg) and Adil Zalov (70kg) earned bronzes, News.Az reports.

The main objective of the new edition of the international training camp and competition is to support the preparation of the boxers for the Asian Youth Games which will be held in Bahrain and also for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

News.Az