Azerbaijani junior boxers shine at 2025 EUBC Championships
Azerbaijan’s junior boxers delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Novi Pazar, Serbia, securing a total of 13 medals, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.
This included 1 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals, earning the nation third place on the overall medal table.