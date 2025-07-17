Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani junior boxers shine at 2025 EUBC Championships

Photo: Azerbaijan Boxing Federation

Azerbaijan’s junior boxers delivered an impressive performance at the 2025 EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Novi Pazar, Serbia, securing a total of 13 medals, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

This included 1 gold, 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals, earning the nation third place on the overall medal table.


