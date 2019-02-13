Azerbaijani brand “Asan service” presented at 7th World Government Summit in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani brand “Asan service” has been presented at the seventh World Government Summit (WGS) 2019 held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-

A delegation led by Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev is attending the summit.

As part of the summit, the Azerbaijani delegation also took part in the special forum organized on the theme "Public Services". Chairman of the State Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev highlighted the recent reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to improve and modernize public administration in recent year. He also gave detailed information about the establishment of ASAN service centers, their goals and directions.

The forum was followed by fruitful discussions bringing together high-level representatives from the United States, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, as well as representatives of international organizations, dignitaries and experts from the government and private sectors across the world.

Chairman of the Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev also held meetings with Minister Delegate to the Head of Government for the Reform of Administration and Public Service of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Ben Abdelkader, Montenegrin Minister of Public Administration Suzana Pribilovic, Minister of State for Public Service of Uganda David Karubanga and Deputy Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Diah Natalisa. During the meetings, the sides discussed the activities carried out within the implementation of the Memorandums of Understanding signed between the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant agencies.

Ulvi Mehdiyev also held bilateral meetings with Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet Abdulla bin Touq and UAE Minister of Community Development Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid. The sides discussed cooperation prospects in the field of public service and social innovations.

