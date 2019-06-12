Azerbaijani, British military bands to hold musical performances in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the plan of military cooperation between the ministries of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, “The Salamanca Band & Bugles of The Rifles” of the Royal Army of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has arrived in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

As part of the visit, the concerts and joint musical performances of the Special Exemplary Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and “The Salamanca Band & Bugles of The Rifles” of the Royal Army of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be organized at the Fountain Square at 18:30 Baku time on June 13.

The military orchestras will perform military-patriotic songs, various military marches and famous contemporary and classical music of Azerbaijani, English and world composers.

