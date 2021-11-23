Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends resolution on 'Norms of Travel Expenses'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has amended the resolution 'On the norms of travel expenses', News.Az reports.

The corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the changes, the hotel expenses of the employees of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ensuring security during internal visits, will be reimbursed in accordance with the actual expenses on the basis of the corresponding documents.

