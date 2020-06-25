Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changes decision on additional measures to toughen quarantine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has changed the decision "On additional measures to toughen the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit cities, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, Absheron districts", News.Az reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the changes, now, in addition to the system for obtaining SMS permission 8103, permission to leave home can also be obtained through the E-Təbib mobile application.

To obtain permission via the E-Təbib mobile application, proceed as follows:



- Once you have logged in to the app, you must first enter your mobile number or log in with your social network account;



- if you register via a mobile number, you must enter the OTP code which is sent to the specified number;



- then you need to read and agree to the user agreement.



Bluetooth and GPS must be enabled for the application to work properly:



1. In the window that opens, go to the "Permissions" section;



2. enter the FIN code and date of birth;



3. then select the resolution index (1 or 2).



A waiting message is displayed until the permission or rejection message arrives.



When you receive a message with a confirmation text, the permission is considered to have been received.



The resolution also amended the rules concerning the number of employees involved in areas where activities are permitted in the conditions of strict quarantine in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron district.



According to the change, the number of employees of work and service spheres that are allowed to operate in the territory of the abovementioned settlements should not exceed 50 percent of the total number of employees working in these areas.

The document also establishes that the number of travel permits for employees in other areas who work under civil law contracts should not exceed 30 percent of the total number of employees working under an employment contract.



Restrictions stipulated in the Cabinet of Ministers Decision No. 178 of 16 May 2020 "On additional measures in connection with the special quarantine regime" remain in force to the extent not contradicting this decision.

