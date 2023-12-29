Azerbaijani CEC chairman meets with OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, held a meeting with Eoghan Murphy, head of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), in light of the upcoming snap presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024. Both parties expressed satisfaction with the arrangement of the meeting, News.Az reports.

Eoghan Murphy provided detailed insights into the structure and composition of the election observation mission, seeking information about the preparations for the upcoming elections. Chairman Panahov highlighted the CEC's commitment to maintaining ties with international organizations and its openness to cooperation, emphasizing the transparency of all processes.

Panahov discussed Azerbaijan's election system, legislation, principles of election commissions, and various projects related to the elections. He conveyed that the election preparations are proceeding consistently and systematically, with the approval of 15 candidates, including five nominated by political parties and ten as independent candidates, in accordance with the relevant decisions of the CEC.

The Chairman pointed out that, according to the requirements of the Electoral Code, the currently submitted signature sheets and other election documents undergo thorough checks by a professional working group. He extended an invitation to the members of the election observation mission to actively participate in the verification processes, emphasizing the transparency and openness of these procedures to the public.

News.Az