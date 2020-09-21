Azerbaijani chess player wins European Online Championship gold

+ ↺ − 16 px

12-year-old Azerbaijani player Jahandar Azadaliyev has won a gold medal at the European Online Youth Individual and Team Chess Championship.

Azadaliyev earned 8 points after 9 rounds.

In the U18 event, Azerbaijan`s Laman Hajiyeva finished 3rd with 7 points, while in the U14 event, Read Samadov shared 3rd and 4th places with 7 points.

The Swiss system tournament featured 9 rounds, with time control being 25 minutes + 5 seconds per player.

