Almost on daily basis, Azerbaijani civilians face landmines implanted in millions by Armenia: Presidential aide

Almost on a daily basis, Azerbaijani civilians face landmines implanted in millions by Armenia, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Almost on a daily basis, Azerbaijani civilians face deadly 'remnants of war' - landmines implanted in millions by Armenia. Today, yet another landmine blast occurred and seriously injured the ANAMA mine clearance operative,” the presidential aide said.

A landmine blast occurred in the village of Gaybali in Azerbaijan’s liberated district of Shusha on Saturday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) said in a joint statement.

The blast resulted in injuries to ANAMA employee Guliyev Elchin Aydin, born in 1981, who was carrying out duties in the area.

He sustained a serious injury, requiring the amputation of his right leg. ANAMA paramedics provided initial aid at the scene, and the injured employee was promptly evacuated to the hospital, where his condition is reported as stable.

The Shusha District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

News.Az