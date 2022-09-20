Azerbaijani community held a protest rally in front of the Armenian embassy in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Germany held a protest rally in front of the Armenian embassy in Berlin, said State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Rally participants protested the large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces on the state border of with Azerbaijan, and raised their voices of truth regarding the burying of landmines in the territories of Azerbaijan and the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijani and Turkish flags were waved at the picket. "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan wants peace!", "Armenia, withdraw your illegal troops from Karabakh!", "Armenia, sign the peace treaty!", "Armenia, stop your aggressive policy!", "Armenia, stop terrorism!" and other slogans, our compatriots have expressed their opposition to provocations.

Azerbaijanis drew the attention of German political circles and the public to the factors hindering peace in the region.

News.Az