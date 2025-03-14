Azerbaijani defense minister awards Turkish defense giant Baykar’s CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Friday received the visiting CEO of Türkiye's defense giant Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar.

During the meeting, held in an atmosphere of sincere dialogue, the parties discussed the further development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the significance of expanding joint production using technological innovations was emphasized, and an extensive exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Hasanov awarded Bayraktar the medal "For services in the field of military cooperation".

News.Az