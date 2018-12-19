Azerbaijani defense minister chairs board meeting on results of 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday chaired an extended board meeting dedicated to the results of preparation of troops in 2018 and upcoming tasks in 2019, the Defense Ministry reports.

During the meeting reports on the work done in the field of military capability development and tasks carried out in the main areas of activity during the reporting period were heard, as well as the recent reforms, the state of combat readiness of troops, and some other issues were discussed.

The minister delivered a report on the results of combat training in 2018, as well as tasks to be performed in 2019.

He praised the assessment, attention, and care rendered by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani Army. The minister also spoke about the progress achieved under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in recent years.

Hasanov, having analyzed the work done in the current year, brought to attention the issues of combat training, the moral-psychological state of military personnel and the comprehensive provision of the defense system. The minister gave relevant instructions to the command staff in connection with the fulfillment of the main tasks facing the Army in 2019 with the purpose to increase the fighting capability of the troops.

By the defense minister’s order, various awards and valuable gifts were presented to the servicemen for their distinguished service following the results of combat readiness in 2018. A group of officers was promoted to the rank of colonel.

