Azerbaijani defense minister inaugurates UAV specialists training center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, measures are underway to enhance the combat readiness of military personal of the Azerbaijani army.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership on Friday took part in the opening of a new training center for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) specialists, the Defense Ministry said.

The primary purpose of the center is to train highly professional personnel on various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) used by the Azerbaijan Army. It was noted that the most modern equipment and simulators installed at the training center, as well as theoretical and practical classes allow to organize the training process at a high level, ensure the functionality of the UAV system in various operational, tactical and meteorological conditions and improve the skills of UAV crews in a timely and efficient fulfillment of combat missions. It was reported that the center also provides scientific and technical work, the study of best practices in this area and the testing of new UAV systems.

The ministry’s leadership toured the rooms for engineers, pilot-operators, flight analysis, simulators, as well as other office and administrative premises.

During the inspection of local production multi-purpose UAVs stored in the hangar of the center, as well as a multifunctional station installed in the territory, the defense minister was informed about their tactical and technical characteristics and possible application.

Minister Hasanov assigned the appropriate tasks for the command in connection with the expansion of the material and technical base and training facility of the center.

News.Az

News.Az