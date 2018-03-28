Azerbaijani defense minister meets chief of Turkish General Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who visited Ankara March 28 at an invitation of Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli, has met with Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the two countries’ military cooperation, as well as the political and military situation in the region.

Minister Hasanov is also expected to hold meetings with heads of Turkey’s military, political and other state structures during his visit.

The Azerbaijani official will take part in a trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia in Giresun city on March 31.

