Azerbaijani defense minister meets Russian ambassador

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov, the Defense Ministry reported.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other fields were discussed.

According to the cooperation plan, the sides exchanged views on holding working meetings between the delegations of the Ministries of Defense of the two countries, conducting joint military exercises, organizing mutual visits of warships of both countries in the Caspian Sea and other issues.

The ambassador presented the newly appointed military attaché of Russia in Azerbaijan, Colonel Andrei Alexensev to Minister Hasanov.

The Minister of Defense congratulated the new military attaché in regards to the beginning of his activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding military cooperation between our countries.

News.Az

